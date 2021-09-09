Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002199 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $58.96 million and $1.79 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,837,385 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

