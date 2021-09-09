Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $9,188,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,292.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.71 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

