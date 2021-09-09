Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CNKS opened at GBX 80.01 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.46. The stock has a market cap of £45.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Cenkos Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.
Cenkos Securities Company Profile
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.