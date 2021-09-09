Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CNKS opened at GBX 80.01 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.46. The stock has a market cap of £45.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Cenkos Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

