Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

