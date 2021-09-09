Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.64

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 8237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

