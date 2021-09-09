Centaur Price Tops $0.0036 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Centaur has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $415,986.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

