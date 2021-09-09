Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $25.00. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 1,153 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $760,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $18,268,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.