Ceres (CERES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,323.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $149.36 or 0.00321666 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $23,323.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00130804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00190765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.83 or 1.00248802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.98 or 0.07186462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00822803 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,770 coins and its circulating supply is 7,770 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

