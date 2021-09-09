Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $35.14

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.14, but opened at $32.09. Certara shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 63,612 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,791,392 shares of company stock worth $203,819,841 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $21,498,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

