Cfra Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 373,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

