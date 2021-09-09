CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.50 million and $3,152.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

