ChainX (PCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $45.86 million and $1.46 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00008807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00130795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.51 or 0.07387314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.60 or 1.00021241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.77 or 0.00832364 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,177,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

