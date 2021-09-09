Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.40 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $63.62 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

