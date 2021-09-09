Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys 7,637 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $39,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 309,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

