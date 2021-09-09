Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for about 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. 4,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,919. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

