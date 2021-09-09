Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 8,610 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 298,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.