Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $157,486,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

