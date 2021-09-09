Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

