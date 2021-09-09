China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CEA stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

