China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
CEA stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.35.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.