China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Gap Down to $50.36

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.36, but opened at $48.37. China Petroleum & Chemical shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 87.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.