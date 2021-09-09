China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.90

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 18839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
