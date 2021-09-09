China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.90

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 18839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $572.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Man Group plc increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

