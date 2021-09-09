ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $38.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $40.62. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

