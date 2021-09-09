ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $38.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $40.62. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
