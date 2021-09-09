Christopher J. Twomey Sells 304 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,842. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,511.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

