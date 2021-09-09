Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Chuy’s worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $7,952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Chuy’s stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

