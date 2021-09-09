Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 539787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

