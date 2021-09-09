Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cimarex Energy worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEC stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

