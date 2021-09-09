Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $401.75

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $401.75 and last traded at $400.17, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cintas by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

