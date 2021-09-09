Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.44. 232,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

