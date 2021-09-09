Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 99,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

