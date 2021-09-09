Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,895 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

