Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lowe FS grew its position in Cisco Systems by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 7,341,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Northcoast Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Loge Solutions acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, ING Groep grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 3,578,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 469,636 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

