Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Cap of $67,035.43

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Citadel has a market cap of $67,035.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

