Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin (TSE:AKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 171.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Akumin stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.82. Akumin has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$4.98.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

