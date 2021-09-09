ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.