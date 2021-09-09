Clever DeFi (CLVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $962.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 89.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $225,529.81 and approximately $962.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 1,036,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,155 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.