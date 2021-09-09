CloakCoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $3,247.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00026329 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,696,400 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.