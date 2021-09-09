Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 49,093,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,226,586. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

