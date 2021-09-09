CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $193.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

