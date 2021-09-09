CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,956,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.