Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

9/2/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

8/20/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

8/19/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

8/13/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/15/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KOF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.