Coin98 Reaches Market Cap of $738.88 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00008565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $738.88 million and approximately $505.15 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SuperFuel (SFUEL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.