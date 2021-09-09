CoinFi Price Down 7% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $690,949.92 and approximately $12,588.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00060359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00166186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

