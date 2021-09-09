Collective Hits Market Capitalization of $216,020.63 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Collective has a total market cap of $216,020.63 and $281,139.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

