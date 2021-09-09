Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Electromed by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.