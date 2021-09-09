ColossusXT Market Cap Reaches $2.95 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $883.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00027089 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,148,926,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.