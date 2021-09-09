Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 54,572 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106,615.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

