Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

