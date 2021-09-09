Commerce Bank Buys 11,023 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 668.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX stock opened at $400.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

