Commerce Bank Buys 128,830 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,830 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.