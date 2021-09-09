Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,766 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

